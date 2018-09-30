Ryder Cup Individual Points Table

Final

At Le Golf National

Saint-Quentin-en-Yvelines, France

Yardage: 7,183; Par: 71

EUROPE 17½, UNITED STATES 10½

United States

Foursomes Fourball Singles Total Matches Points

W-L-T W-L-T W-L-T

Bryson DeChambeau 0-2-0 0-0-0 0-1-0 0-3-0 3 0

Tony Finau 0-0-0 1-1-0 1-0-0 2-1-0 3 2

Rickie Fowler 0-1-0 1-1-0 0-1-0 1-3-0 4 1

Dustin Johnson 0-2-0 1-1-0 0-1-0 1-4-0 5 1

Brooks Koepka 0-1-0 1-1-0 0-0-1 1-2-1 4 1½

Phil Mickelson 0-1-0 0-0-0 0-1-0 0-2-0 2 0

Patrick Reed 0-0-0 0-2-0 1-0-0 1-2-0 3 1

Webb Simpson 1-1-0 0-0-0 1-0-0 2-1-0 3 2

Jordan Spieth 1-1-0 2-0-0 0-1-0 3-2-0 5 3

Justin Thomas 1-1-0 2-0-0 1-0-0 4-1-0 5 4

Bubba Watson 1-1-0 0-0-0 0-1-0 1-2-0 3 1

Tiger Woods 0-1-0 0-2-0 0-1-0 0-4-0 4 0

Europe

Foursomes Fourball Singles Total Matches Points

W-L-T W-L-T W-L-T

Paul Casey 0-0-0 1-1-0 0-0-1 1-1-1 3 1½

Tommy Fleetwood 2-0-0 2-0-0 0-1-0 4-1-0 5 4

Tyrrell Hatton 0-0-0 1-1-0 0-1-0 1-2-0 3 1

Sergio Garcia 1-1-0 1-0-0 1-0-0 3-1-0 4 3

Rory McIlroy 1-1-0 1-1-0 0-1-0 2-3-0 5 2

Francesco Molinari 2-0-0 2-0-0 1-0-0 5-0-0 5 5

Alex Noren 1-1-0 0-0-0 1-0-0 2-1-0 3 2

Thorbjorn Olesen 0-0-0 0-1-0 1-0-0 1-1-0 2 1

Ian Poulter 1-1-0 0-1-0 1-0-0 2-2-0 4 2

Jon Rahm 0-0-0 0-2-0 1-0-0 1-2-0 3 1

Justin Rose 2-0-0 0-1-0 0-1-0 2-2-0 4 2

Henrik Stenson 2-0-0 0-0-0 1-0-0 3-0-0 3 3

