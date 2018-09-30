Ryder Cup Individual Points Table
Final
At Le Golf National
Saint-Quentin-en-Yvelines, France
Yardage: 7,183; Par: 71
EUROPE 17½, UNITED STATES 10½
United States
Foursomes Fourball Singles Total Matches Points
W-L-T W-L-T W-L-T
Bryson DeChambeau 0-2-0 0-0-0 0-1-0 0-3-0 3 0
Tony Finau 0-0-0 1-1-0 1-0-0 2-1-0 3 2
Rickie Fowler 0-1-0 1-1-0 0-1-0 1-3-0 4 1
Dustin Johnson 0-2-0 1-1-0 0-1-0 1-4-0 5 1
Brooks Koepka 0-1-0 1-1-0 0-0-1 1-2-1 4 1½
Phil Mickelson 0-1-0 0-0-0 0-1-0 0-2-0 2 0
Patrick Reed 0-0-0 0-2-0 1-0-0 1-2-0 3 1
Webb Simpson 1-1-0 0-0-0 1-0-0 2-1-0 3 2
Jordan Spieth 1-1-0 2-0-0 0-1-0 3-2-0 5 3
Justin Thomas 1-1-0 2-0-0 1-0-0 4-1-0 5 4
Bubba Watson 1-1-0 0-0-0 0-1-0 1-2-0 3 1
Tiger Woods 0-1-0 0-2-0 0-1-0 0-4-0 4 0
Europe
Foursomes Fourball Singles Total Matches Points
W-L-T W-L-T W-L-T
Paul Casey 0-0-0 1-1-0 0-0-1 1-1-1 3 1½
Tommy Fleetwood 2-0-0 2-0-0 0-1-0 4-1-0 5 4
Tyrrell Hatton 0-0-0 1-1-0 0-1-0 1-2-0 3 1
Sergio Garcia 1-1-0 1-0-0 1-0-0 3-1-0 4 3
Rory McIlroy 1-1-0 1-1-0 0-1-0 2-3-0 5 2
Francesco Molinari 2-0-0 2-0-0 1-0-0 5-0-0 5 5
Alex Noren 1-1-0 0-0-0 1-0-0 2-1-0 3 2
Thorbjorn Olesen 0-0-0 0-1-0 1-0-0 1-1-0 2 1
Ian Poulter 1-1-0 0-1-0 1-0-0 2-2-0 4 2
Jon Rahm 0-0-0 0-2-0 1-0-0 1-2-0 3 1
Justin Rose 2-0-0 0-1-0 0-1-0 2-2-0 4 2
Henrik Stenson 2-0-0 0-0-0 1-0-0 3-0-0 3 3
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.