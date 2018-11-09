NO PHOTO AVAILABLE

Ryan Stanton Trucker, 35, 5900 block of Glaub Road, felony bail jumping (two counts), knowingly violate a domestic abuse injunction with domestic abuse assessments, misdemeanor bail jumping (two counts).

Subscribe to Breaking News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments