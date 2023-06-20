Ryan P. Jordan, 3400 block of 4th Avenue, Racine, operating a motor vehicle while under the influence (3rd offense, with a minor child in the vehicle).
STURTEVANT — A Racine Metal-Fab employee was arrested after allegedly making threats against his workplace.
RACINE — Two more men have been charged in connection to a shooting on Washington Avenue earlier this month.
RACINE — Caleb Lash mowed something like 40 lawns during the week leading into the 45th Lighthouse Run Saturday morning.
RACINE — Construction of Hammes Field has a price tag, one that was helped by a seven-figure donation from a family member of the field’s namesake.
The motorcyclist from Milwaukee County who died Friday after a traffic crash has been identified.