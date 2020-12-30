Ryan & Becky

What did you do to save money?

We were definitely very budget conscious and we kept almost all vendors local to Kenosha. The best way we saved money was keeping our guest list very small. I kept a huge spreadsheet with all costs and shopped around for sales on decor. My dress was inexpensive as well. We didn't need a DJ because we did not have dancing, so I made a playlist on Spotify and had some help from others to play the right songs at the right times. My brother was our MC and did a great job.

What personal touches did you have in the ceremony and/or reception?

Ryan and I wrote our own vows and personalized the ceremony with our officiant, Paul Costanzo. Including my son in the ceremony was also very important to us. My dad walked me halfway down the aisle, and Nolan walked me the rest of the way. It was a very sweet moment and there were lots of happy tears. We also personalized some of our decor with items from Etsy. I made a lot of things myself, like our signs and labels for the hand sanitizer. The music was also personalized since I chose every song that was played. I made a few different playlists for different parts of the day. I worked really hard to make sure everything coordinated and created a certain aesthetic and romantic feel for the day.