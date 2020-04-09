Ryan B Ben-Hur, 100 block of Harborview Drive, Racine, disorderly conduct (use of a dangerous weapon), possession of cocaine, possession with intent to deliver/distribute/manufacture THC (less than or equal to 200 grams), manufacture/deliver psilocin or psilocybin (less than or equal to 100 grams), possession with intent to deliver LSD (less than or equal to 1 gram), maintaining a drug trafficking place, possession of controlled substance.
