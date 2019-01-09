Rutgers may not be the doormat of the Big Ten Conference anymore.
Montez Mathis hit two contested layups and Geo Baker nailed a jumper with 10.3 seconds to play as the scrappy Scarlet Knights posted their biggest conference win under coach Steve Pikiell, a 64-61 decision over No. 16 Ohio State on Wednesday at Piscataway, N.J.
“This is a big win for us, a building block win for us,” freshman guard Ron Harper Jr. said. “Until today we hadn’t beaten a Big Ten team and today we beat a ranked Big Ten team. So this is a building win for us and expect the Scarlet Knights to be taking steps forward from now on. We don’t look to turn back from this.”
The win was the Scarlet Knights’ first against a ranked Big Ten team since an upset of No. 4 Wisconsin in January 2015 under then-coach Eddie Jordan. Their last win against any ranked team was last year when they beat No. 15 Seton Hall at home.
This was a gutsy win, too. Rutgers (8-6, 1-3) blew a 10-point second-half lead, fell behind by three and scored the final six points to hand the Buckeyes (12-3, 2-2) their second straight loss. They also did it with leading scorer Eugene Omoruyi sidelined for most of the game after hurting his left leg after seven minutes.
“We got through a ton of obstacles today,” said Pikiell, whose team won six conference games in his first two seasons in posting two last-place finishes. “To get that win is a huge confidence booster going forward.”
Ohio State had a chance to force overtime, but C.J. Jackson’s open 3-pointer hit the rim.
“Did love our last look,” Ohio State coach Chris Holtmann said. “I did love that one. That was about the only good look.”
Mathis finished with 16 points and Baker had 15, with his last shot being his only second-half basket. Harper added 12 points and Shaq Carter, who got more time with Omoruyi out, had 11.
Kaleb Wesson scored 16 of his 18 points in the second half for Ohio State, which had used a 16-3 run to take a 61-58 lead. Luther Muhammad gave Ohio State a 59-58 advantage with a driving basket, and then Jackson hit a layup with 2:37 to go.
IOWA 73, NORTHWESTERN 63: Joe Weiskamp had 19 points, Luka Garza added 16 and Iowa beat Northwestern at Evanston, Ill., despite playing without leading scorer Tyler Cook.
Isaiah Moss had 12 points for the Hawkeyes (13-3, 2-3), who have won seven of eight. Cook, a 6-9 junior forward, sat out with a sore knee.
Vic Law had 13 points and 10 rebounds, Anthony Gaines also scored 13, Ryan Taylor had 11 and A.J. Turner 10 for Northwestern (10-6, 1-4), which has dropped two of three.
NO. 4 VIRGINIA 83, BOSTON COLLEGE 56: Mamadi Diakite matched his career high with 18 points, De’Andre Hunter also scored 18 and Virginia topped Boston College to stay unbeaten.
Ty Jerome added 13 points and Kyle Guy had 10 for the Cavaliers (14-0, 2-0 Atlantic Coast Conference).
It’s Virginia’s best start since opening 2014-15 with 19 straight victories.
Nik Popovic had 16 points and Ky Bowman 15 for Boston College (9-5, 0-2).
NO. 7 KANSAS 77, NO. 25 TCU 68: Dedric Lawson had 31 points and 14 rebounds, Lagerald Vick added 12 points and four assists and Kansas beat TCU at Lawrence, Kan.
Kansas City native Ochai Agbaji added seven points four rebounds for Kansas (12-2, 2-1 Big 12) after relinquishing his redshirt eligibility on Tuesday following the season-ending injury to Udoka Azubuike.
TCU (12-2, 1-1) continued to have troubles in Allen Fieldhouse, falling to 0-7 all-time there.
NO. 9 VIRGINIA TECH 52, GEORGIA TECH 49: Ahmed Hill scored 15 points, Kerry Blackshear Jr. added 14 points and 10 rebounds, and Virginia Tech overcame a terrible shooting performance to beat Georgia Tech at Atlanta.
The Hokies (14-1, 3-0 Atlantic Coast Conference) won their ninth straight game for the school’s best start to a season since the 1982-83 team had an identical record.
Virginia Tech, the nation’s second-best 3-point shooting team, hit only five 3s and finished at 18.5 percent from beyond the arc.
Jose Alvarado scored 20 points and Abdoulaye Gueye had 11 for Georgia Tech (9-6, 1-1).
Top 10 women
NO. 3 UCONN 82, CINCINNATI 38: Katie Lou Samuelson scored 23 points and grabbed 10 rebounds at Storrs, Conn., as the Huskies routed Cincinnati 82-38 to remain unbeaten in league play since the formation of the American Athletic Conference.
Freshman Christyn Williams scored 15 of her 19 points in the first half and Crystal Dangerfield added 11 points and 10 assists. Napheesa Collier scored 14 points and grabbed nine rebounds for the Huskies (13-1, 2-0 American), who spent a month on the road before being able to notch their 83rd straight home win. During that road trip, UConn saw its 126-game regular season winning streak end at Baylor.
Antoinette Miller scored 16 points for Cincinnati (9-6, 1-1), which lost for the first time in five games. Iimar’i Thomas, who had scored at least 20 points in each of her previous four games, was held to just nine.
No. 4 BAYLOR 65, KANSAS STATE 50: Kalani Brown had 16 points and nine rebounds, Lauren Cox added 13 points and 10 rebounds and Baylor beat Kansas State after momentarily falling behind in the third quarter at Waco, Texas.
The Lady Bears (12-1, 2-0 Big 12) won their third game in a seven-day span that started with a home win over then-No. 1 UConn last Thursday.
Kansas State (10-5, 1-2) took a 42-41 lead with 3 minutes to go in the third quarter on a short jumper from Kayla Goth. But Baylor finished the third quarter with a 9-0 run, going ahead to stay on a three-point play by Queen Egbo with 2:36 left.
