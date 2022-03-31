 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Russell William Bennett

Russell Bennett

Russell William Bennett, 32300 block of Academy Road, Burlington, manufacturing/delivery/distribution of methamphetamine, maintaining a drug trafficking place, felony bail jumping, possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia, attempting to flee or elude an officer, obstructing an officer.

