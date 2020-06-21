Russell starts over in South Korea

Haley passed Jeb Burton, the fellow Chevrolet driver who held the lead going into a restart with three laps to go, on the outside with a push from Chastain and finished 0.299 seconds ahead.

He climbed out of the right side of his car to start the celebration.

“I’ve been thinking about, everyone has their own deal,” Haley said. “That’s mine. That’s going to be my signature mark, only because I’m the littlest guy. I think I’m the only one who can do it and I still struggled.”

Haley also won the rain-shortened Cup race at Daytona last July and is a three-time Truck Series winner, giving him victories in each of NASCAR’s three top national series.

He celebrated with Chastain, who won the $100,000 Dash 4 Cash.

Burton finished third after Haley beat him to the line on the final restart.

Six-time Formula One world champion Lewis Hamilton is to set up a commission to increase diversity in motorsport.

The Mercedes driver said the aim of the Hamilton Commission would be to make the sport “become as diverse as the complex and multicultural world we live in.”