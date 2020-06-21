Russell starts over in South Korea

Former Chicago Cubs All-Star shortstop Addison Russell will look to rebuild his career abroad after he signed a one-year, $530,000 contract with the Kiwoom Heroes of the Korean Baseball Organization in Seoul, South Korea.
Russell, 26, was cut from the Cubs roster in December after the Major League club declined to offer a new contract, making the 2016 All-Star a free agent one year after he was suspended for violating Major League Baseball’s domestic violence policy.
Russell was banned for 40 games at the start of the 2019 season after a series of allegations made by ex-wife Melisa Reidy. When he returned to the Cubs in May of that year, Russell batted a career-low .237 with nine homers and 23 RBIs.
Heroes general manager Kim Chi-hyun told Yonhap News Agency that they did their background work on Russell and spoke with his agent Scott Boras.
Russell, who hit 21 home runs and drove in 95 runs during his All-Star season in 2016, will play shortstop and second base, Yonhap reported. He will take the roster spot of Taylor Motter.
Auto racing
Justin Haley took the lead on the final lap — with help from Kaulig Racing teammate Ross Chastain — and held on Saturday at Talladega Superspeedway in Alabama for his first Xfinity Series victory.
Haley passed Jeb Burton, the fellow Chevrolet driver who held the lead going into a restart with three laps to go, on the outside with a push from Chastain and finished 0.299 seconds ahead.
He climbed out of the right side of his car to start the celebration.
“I’ve been thinking about, everyone has their own deal,” Haley said. “That’s mine. That’s going to be my signature mark, only because I’m the littlest guy. I think I’m the only one who can do it and I still struggled.”
Haley also won the rain-shortened Cup race at Daytona last July and is a three-time Truck Series winner, giving him victories in each of NASCAR’s three top national series.
He celebrated with Chastain, who won the $100,000 Dash 4 Cash.
Burton finished third after Haley beat him to the line on the final restart.
Six-time Formula One world champion Lewis Hamilton is to set up a commission to increase diversity in motorsport.
The Mercedes driver said the aim of the Hamilton Commission would be to make the sport “become as diverse as the complex and multicultural world we live in.”
Writing in British newspaper The Sunday Times, Hamilton said it would be a research partnership dedicated to exploring how motorsport can be used as a vehicle to “engage more young people from Black backgrounds with science, technology, engineering and mathematics (STEM) subjects and, ultimately, employ them on our teams or in other engineering sectors.”
“I’ve been fighting the stigma of racism throughout my racing career — from kids throwing things at me while karting, to being taunted by fans in black face at a 2007 grand prix, one of my first Formula One races,” he wrote.
“I’m used to being one of very few people of color on my teams and, more than that, I’m used to the idea that no one will speak up for me when I face racism, because no one personally feels or understands my experience.”
Hamilton, who is the only Black world champion in F1, has spoken widely about racism after saying he was left feeling “so much anger, sadness and disbelief” following the killing of George Floyd in Minneapolis last month.
Golf
Pro golfer Michelle Wie on Friday gave birth for the first time, delivering a daughter. The world spent much of the weekend searching for her husband, Jonnie West, one of five sons of NBA legend Jerry West.
“Kenna baby, I have waited my entire life to meet you,” Wie posted on Instagram of her daughter, whom the couple named Makenna Kamalei Yoona West.
As news of the birth circulated, people began searching “Michelle Wie husband,” and after they discovered she was married to Jonnie West, his name began trending. West works for the Golden State Warriors front office.
Wie, 30, and West, 32, married last summer and announced in January that she was pregnant. She spoke then of her aspirations for the future.
Tennis
Grigor Dimitrov has tested positive for COVID-19, leading to the cancellation of an exhibition event in Croatia where top-ranked Novak Djokovic was due to play in the final.
Dimitrov, ranked No. 19 and a three-time Grand Slam semifinalist, is the highest-profile current player to say he has the virus. His announcement Sunday on his Instagram page comes at the end of a week when the U.S. Open said it would go forward.
The professional tennis tours have been suspended since March and are planning to resume in August.
Goran Ivanisevic, one of Djokovic’s coaches, said the news from Dimitrov was “shocking” and that “now everyone will have to be tested.”
Dimitrov said he was making his condition public because he wanted to “make sure anyone who has been in contact with me during these past days gets tested.”
“I am so sorry for any harm I might have caused,” he wrote.
