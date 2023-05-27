Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

RACINE — Racine Unified School District Superintendent Eric Gallien is a candidate for a superintendent job in South Carolina.

Gallien, who is currently on medical leave from RUSD, was in South Carolina on Thursday as a part of his candidacy for Charleston County School District superintendent.

Gallien’s medical leave began May 1. He is expected to return to the school district in July.

Soren Gajewski, RUSD chief academic officer, is serving as acting superintendent.

Gallien’s Charleston visit included a community meet-and-greet hosted by the CCSD Board. The event lasted about an hour and a half and was posted to the CCSD YouTube page.

Gallien, who has been RUSD superintendent since 2018, discussed his educational background, answered three questions from the CCSD Board and several questions from Charleston community members.

Gallien said the Racine and Charleston school districts are different sizes but have similar makeups. They both serve urban, rural and suburban areas, which is why Gallien said he applied for the CCSD job.

According to its website, CCSD serves about 49,000 students. RUSD has about 16,000 students.

Gallien briefly outlined his educational career, noting that he has held nearly all types of school jobs from educational assistant to administrator.

“I understand every role in the district, and I am very empathetic to the journey for everyone,” Gallien said. “It gives me a unique perspective about the work, and I’ve always kept that dear to everything that I’ve done in my journey.”

RUSD did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

According to a Charleston County School District news release, Gallien was one of three top candidates who received reference and background checks.

On Tuesday, according to CCSD, the three candidates’ names and resumes were leaked on Facebook before the district publicly announced them.

“This premature release caused confusion and frustration amongst our candidates, who had not yet had the opportunity to speak to their current districts regarding their top three selections,” the news release stated.

According to CCSD, two candidates pulled their names from the selection process as a result. Gallien did not withdraw his candidacy, according to Vanessa Denney, CCSD interim executive director of communications.

“The board is extremely disappointed that the process of selection has been upended and has apologized for the position this put two of the candidates in,” the news release stated. “CCSD remains committed to an open and transparent process and will not let the actions of a few rogue actors hiding behind the cloak of social media deter us from selecting the best leader for our district. To uphold the integrity of the search process, and to be fair to the remaining candidate, we will be moving forward with the search as planned.”

The CCSD board has not yet named finalists for the position, according to Denney.

“As information becomes available, we will share it,” Denney wrote in an email.

