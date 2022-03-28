 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
RUSD student artwork on view at Artists Gallery

From the Things to do in and around Racine County series
Artists Gallery artwork

This painting was created by a local high school student.

 SUBMITTED PHOTO

RACINE — The Artists Gallery, 401 Main St., is welcoming back area art students from Case, Horlick and Park high schools after a two-year absence due to pandemic restrictions.

The exhibit represents 30 artists in all media and will be shown March 30-April 30. Many of the students will be at the gallery from 5 to 8 p.m. Friday, April 1. Rebecca McGowan, a Case High School art teacher, is the coordinator of the student art show and former Artists Gallery member.

The Artists Gallery is moving into its 25th year in Downtown Racine with 25 member artists of all mediums. The gallery is dedicated to offering affordable original art to the public. Hours are 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Wednesday through Saturday. For more information, call 262-635-9332 or go to artistsgalleryinracine.com.

