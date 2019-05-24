SOMERS — Several Racine Unified School District staff members, partners and programs were honored during the Phi Delta Kappa Awards Banquet held at UW-Parkside on May 19.
Phi Delta Kappa International is the largest association of educators in the world.
Founded in 1906, the organization promotes educational research, leadership and service. Chapter 1123 includes administrators, teachers, and other educational staff in Kenosha and Racine counties. Its overall function is to support excellence in education, particularly in public schools.
Phi Delta Kappa recognized the Academies of Racine with a Contemporary Program award. This award goes to programs in our community that are making a difference in the lives of students. The Academies of Racine are small learning communities that provide real-world experiences with local businesses and professionals, linking schoolwork and the workplace.
Stephan Quirke, of Park High School, and Kerry Sett, of Horlick High School, received Outstanding Educator awards. RUSD's Academies of Racine program earned Contemporary Program of the Year; Dan Thielen, RUSD chief of school, accepted the award.
Several community members also received Friend of Education awards for partnership, support and commitment to students. Laurie Coleman, of PPG, Victor Frasher, of Educators Credit Union, and Dean Popek, of Racine Metal Fab, received the awards.
