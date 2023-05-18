RACINE—The Racine Unified School District temporarily has a new leader who will round out the school year in that position.

Soren Gajewski, RUSD chief academic officer, took over as acting superintendent on May 1 and is expected to be in the role for the next two months, as Superintendent Eric Gallien is out for a major medical procedure, according to Stacy Tapp, RUSD chief of communication and community engagement.