RACINE—The Racine Unified School District temporarily has a new leader who will round out the school year in that position.
Soren Gajewski, RUSD chief academic officer, took over as acting superintendent on May 1 and is expected to be in the role for the next two months, as Superintendent Eric Gallien is out for a major medical procedure, according to Stacy Tapp, RUSD chief of communication and community engagement.
Tapp said Gallien is expected to return to the job in mid-July.
Racine Unified Superintendent Eric Gallien walks to an April RUSD Board meeting. Soren Gajewski, RUSD chief academic officer, took over as acting superintendent on May 1 while Gallien is out for a major medical procedure. Gallien is expected to return in mid-July.