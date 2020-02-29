Rupp punches ticket for Tokyo

Rupp earned the win with his new coach, Mike Smith, after former coach Alberto Salazar received a four-year doping ban in 2019.

Riley is a first-time Olympian. The 43-year-old Abdirahman became a five-time Olympian and the oldest man to make the U.S. marathon team. He finished third in the 2012 trials but missed the 2016 trials with a calf injury.

Runners competing for spots on the U.S. team dealt with uncertainty about the Olympics. IOC member Dick Pound said this week there is a window of two to three months to decide if conditions are too dangerous to hold the Olympics in Tokyo. Pound said if the coronavirus outbreak poses a threat too great to hold the Olympics in Tokyo, the games likely would be canceled instead of postponed or moved.

The Olympic marathon is to be staged in Sapporo, more than 500 miles from Tokyo. The event was moved to protect the runners from the heat in Tokyo.

Hockey

Chicago Blackhawks forwards Andrew Shaw and Zack Smith will miss the rest of the season because of injuries, the team said Saturday.

Shaw has been sidelined since Nov. 30 because of a concussion. Smith is scheduled for back surgery on March 6.