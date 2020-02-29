Rupp punches ticket for Tokyo

Galen Rupp reclaimed his status as the nation's top distance runner Saturday at Atlanta, winning his second straight U.S. Olympic marathon trials and earning a spot for in the Tokyo Games.
Rupp pulled away in the final miles for a dominant victory. Carrying a U.S. flag in his right hand, Rupp was all alone as he crossed the finish line, almost 43 seconds ahead of Jacob Riley. Abdi Abdirahman also earned a spot on the U.S. team that aims to compete in the Tokyo Olympics this summer, despite the outbreak of the coronavirus.
“It's incredible, I feel relief almost more than anything,” said Rupp, who completed his comeback from heel surgery.
Aliphine Tuliamuk edged Molly Seidel by seven seconds in the closest women's finish in the trials. Seidel became the first woman to make the U.S. Olympics team while running in his first marathon. Sally Kipyego was third.
Tuliamuk and Kipyego are natives of Kenya who have become U.S. citizens. Kipyego won the silver medal in the 10,000-meters race for Kenya.
Rupp qualified for his fourth Olympics with a winning time of 2:09:20. The 33-year-old runner won the bronze medal in the marathon at the 2016 Rio Games.
He's only the second man, after Frank Shorter in 1972 and 1976, to win two U.S. trials. Shorter tied for the 1972 win with Kenny Moore.
Rupp earned the win with his new coach, Mike Smith, after former coach Alberto Salazar received a four-year doping ban in 2019.
Riley is a first-time Olympian. The 43-year-old Abdirahman became a five-time Olympian and the oldest man to make the U.S. marathon team. He finished third in the 2012 trials but missed the 2016 trials with a calf injury.
Runners competing for spots on the U.S. team dealt with uncertainty about the Olympics. IOC member Dick Pound said this week there is a window of two to three months to decide if conditions are too dangerous to hold the Olympics in Tokyo. Pound said if the coronavirus outbreak poses a threat too great to hold the Olympics in Tokyo, the games likely would be canceled instead of postponed or moved.
The Olympic marathon is to be staged in Sapporo, more than 500 miles from Tokyo. The event was moved to protect the runners from the heat in Tokyo.
Hockey
Chicago Blackhawks forwards Andrew Shaw and Zack Smith will miss the rest of the season because of injuries, the team said Saturday.
Shaw has been sidelined since Nov. 30 because of a concussion. Smith is scheduled for back surgery on March 6.
Shaw has three goals and seven assists in 26 games this season. He was drafted by Chicago in the fifth round in 2011 and spent his first five seasons with the Blackhawks, helping them win the Stanley Cup in 2013 and 2015. He was traded to Montreal in June 2016 and reacquired from the Canadiens in June.
Smith had four goals and seven assists in 50 games in his first season in Chicago after 11 years with Ottawa.
The Blackhawks (28-28-8) are last in the Central Division.
College football
Michigan State hired Scottie Hazelton as defensive coordinator.
. Hazelton rounds out new coach Mel Tucker's full-time assistant coaching staff.
Hazelton spent last season as defensive coordinator and linebackers coach at Kansas State.