RACINE — A rummage sale will be held from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Friday, Aug. 23 outside at Horlick High School, 2119 Rapids Drive.

Proceeds from the sale will go to Rebby's Closet, a program at the school that provides clothing and hygiene items to students in need.

Monetary donations will also be accepted.

