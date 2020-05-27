Rules regarding mass gatherings, auctions and rummage sales

The City of Racine Health Department has said it will not approve any gatherings at its venues — including events that require a street closure, park facility or Festival Hall — through the end of June.

However, private gatherings — such as those at convention centers and banquet halls — are allowed but are limited to 25 people, and only “if social distancing of six feet can be maintained.”

This includes weddings and funerals, meaning maximum attendance at those services is 25.

Auctions, estate sales and rummage sales will not be allowed until Aug. 1 at the earliest.

