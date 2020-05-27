You are the owner of this article.
Rules for schools
Rules for schools

1. K-12 schools will remain closed for the rest of the school year. After June 30, they might be able to open during the summer. However, some districts have already called off summer school entirely. Racine Unified School District will be hosting summer school virtually. Summer school throughout Siena Catholic Schools has been canceled entirely for K-8.

2. Colleges can be open only for facilitating distance learning, performing critical research, and/or performing “essential functions as determined by the institution.” The only post-secondary education institution in the city is Gateway Technical College.

