Rules for salons, tattoo parlors, tanning facilities, massage parlors and spas

This wide-ranging group of facilities all had to be closed for months, but now can get back in action.

1. The WEDC advises: “Since the six-foot social distance guideline is not practical in nail salons, minimize facial contact by wearing a face shield or installing a plastic partition between the employee and client with ample space cut out where hands or feet can be slid underneath to conduct the manicure or pedicure.”

2. Employees must be provided with “an adequate supply of paper towels, soap and hand sanitizer to allow proper hand hygiene.” All employees should also carry a towel or handkerchief with them to sneeze/cough into if it isn’t possible to get outside of the building and away from coworkers/customers to sneeze or cough.

3. Employees should wear a mask at all times. They should also wear a face shield if one is available.

4. All tools that come in contact with a customer — such as tattoo guns or hair clippers — must be wiped down and/or disinfected after every use, as well as before and after each shift.

5. All tools for nail care should be disinfected after every use, or be single-use items only.