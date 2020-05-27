Rules for retail businesses

The city's Forward Racine rules simply say that retail establishments can be open, but should follow guidelines from the Wisconsin Economic Development Corporation.

The WEDC's guidelines include:

1. Physical space should be increased between employees and customers to maintain at least a six-foot distance at all times. Sales registers and other points of purchase should also be at least six feet apart.

2. Counters should be wiped down after every checkout.

3. Retailers are encouraged to have a clear plastic barrier between customers and clerks, but the barriers are not required.

4. Stickers or arrows should be placed on floors, indicating customer traffic patterns to reduce contact and enforce minimum distancing at queuing areas such as cash wraps.

5. Changing rooms, lounge areas, locker rooms and other “common use areas” must be closed “if social distancing and sanitizing cannot be practiced.”

6. Reusable shopping bags and carts can only be provided if the business is able to sanitize them after every use.

7. Online sales, delivery services and curbside pickup services are still encouraged.

8. As much as possible, workers’ contact with cash and credit cards should be minimized. Some businesses have extended credit card machines' cords so that drivers can pay themselves without the credit card ever having to exchange hands.

