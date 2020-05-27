Rules for restaurants

1. Indoor capacity is limited to 50% of the building permit. So if a building’s permit allows 60 people, only 30 customers and staff members are allowed to be inside at a time.

2. Outdoor seating is allowed again, with social distancing requirements in place.

3. Takeout and delivery services are still encouraged.

4. There is no self-service or customer self-dispensing allowed, meaning salad bars and soda machines must remain off limits to customers.

5. Indoor play areas, such as those typical at some fast food restaurants, must remain closed.

6. Employees are encouraged to wear masks and gloves, but are not required to.

7. When June 30 comes, rules are likely to shift.

