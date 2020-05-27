Rules for outdoor recreational facilities and activities, farmers markets and zoos

1. While “Low-risk Recreational Activities” such as walking or biking or disc golf are encouraged, “High-risk Recreational Activities” that require person-to-person contact like basketball or soccer or volleyball are still off limits. Dog parks also are to remain closed.

2. Outdoor playgrounds, skate parks and splash pads are remaining closed for the time being in the city.

3. Swimming pools are limited to 10 people at a time, and only “if social distancing of six feet can be maintained.”

4. Public beaches and parks are open, but parking lots and restrooms must remain closed.

5. A maximum of 100 people are allowed at zoos and at farmers markets at any one time, including staff and vendors. Social distancing must still be followed. Racine Zoo reopened on Tuesday with masks required for all guests.

