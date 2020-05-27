Rules for long-term care facilities
Nursing homes, group homes and other long-term care facilities have received much focus from the State of Wisconsin, and nationwide, for being places where the novel coronavirus can spread extremely quickly and be extra deadly, since a higher percentage of people will be elderly or have pre-existing conditions.

The city's rules include:

1. No outside visitors allowed, except for select compassionate care visits

2. Group activities and communal dining are not allowed; many facilities have been delivering meals to residents' doors to make sure people still get their food.

3. Communal gatherings in shared spaces should be discouraged

