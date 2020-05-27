Rules for lodging, hotels and bed & breakfasts

1. No housekeeping should be performed in occupied rooms “except on request for extended stays.”

2. Make sure the front desk is situated so that employees and guests can remain distanced.

3. Fitness areas should remain closed.

4. Remove or reduce seating areas inside and outside.

5. Transport services should not be offered unless parties can be separated.

6. Events should be limited to 10 people.

7. Once a room is vacated, don’t let anyone else check into that same room for at least 24 hours.

8. Remove glassware from rooms, replacing it with disposable cups.

9. Laundry should be conducted “on the warmest appropriate water setting.”

10. All bedding should be watched after every guest stay.

11. No buffets.

12. Pre-packaged grab-and-go-style food services are allowed.

13. Online payments are encouraged to minimize person-to-person contact and points of purchase.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0