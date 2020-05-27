You are the owner of this article.
Rules for gyms and other indoor recreational facilities
Rules for gyms and other indoor recreational facilities

GYM ETIQUETTE (copy)

After being forced to close entirely for two months, these facilities are able to reopen with restrictions.

1. Each gym, regardless of its size, is limited to 10 people (staff and customers) inside at all times and only “if social distancing of six feet can be maintained.”

2. Single-use gloves should be worn, but that is not required.

3. High-contact areas, such as doorknobs and workout equipment, should be washed after every use.

4. According to the WEDC, “Bathrooms, locker rooms and shower rooms should be cleaned and sanitized frequently.”

5. Sanitizing wipes should be near every location guests touch often, such as points of purchase and equipment.

