Rules for churches, places of worship, theaters, museums and “social clubs”

1. Facilities with less than or equal to 50,000 square feet of public space can allow in 25% of their max occupancy. So, for a building with an occupancy maximum of 200, 50 people can be inside, including staff/personnel.

2. Facilities with more than 50,000 square feet of public space can allow in four people per every 1,000 square feet, excluding staff/personnel. So, for a building with 60,000 square feet, 240 people can be inside not including staff/personnel.

3. Social distancing and enhanced sanitizing protocols are still encouraged.

