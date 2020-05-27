Rules for churches, places of worship, theaters, museums and “social clubs”
Rules for churches, places of worship, theaters, museums and “social clubs”

Social distancing church (copy)

1. Facilities with less than or equal to 50,000 square feet of public space can allow in 25% of their max occupancy. So, for a building with an occupancy maximum of 200, 50 people can be inside, including staff/personnel.

2. Facilities with more than 50,000 square feet of public space can allow in four people per every 1,000 square feet, excluding staff/personnel. So, for a building with 60,000 square feet, 240 people can be inside not including staff/personnel.

3. Social distancing and enhanced sanitizing protocols are still encouraged.

