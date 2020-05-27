Rules for child care centers, day camps and other summer programs
Rules for child care centers, day camps and other summer programs

These facilities have never been forced to close entirely, but are facing restrictions.

They must follow guidelines from the WEDC and Wisconsin Department of Children and Families.

The city also has the restriction that separate groups and classrooms within camps and child care facilities — such as rooms/groups separated by age — cannot be allowed to intermingle. That way, if a child or adult in one group becomes infected with COVID, the virus is less likely to spread out throughout the entire camp or facility.

