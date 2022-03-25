Ruben J. Murray, 5800 block of Joanna Drive, Racine, felony bail jumping.
The 16-year-old who was shot multiple times appears to have been walking alongside a child when the shooting started. WITH VIDEO
An established developer wanted to invest millions in new construction in the City of Racine, and create who knows how many new jobs in the process. The city said no, with staff indicating they’re waiting for something better.
Twin Disc has sold the facility it has occupied for a century, at 1328 Racine St. The corporate headquarters was sold for $3.25 million.
The city is landlocked. There's no new land to get. And most of the land within the city is already built on, or needs millions in investment to build on.
RACINE — A Racine teenager allegedly assaulted a student at Horlick High School because they stepped on his shoes.
The car involved was allegedly also involved in a shots fired incident.
Ryan and Joe Benkendorf bartended at John's Main Event as young men. So, now that the brothers are going into the tavern business together, they knew what they wanted. They wanted John's Main Event. Now they've got it.
CALEDONIA — A Racine man has been accused of his 6th OWI and allegedly had his son breathe into his ignition interlock device.
BURLINGTON — A West Allis man has been accused of shoving a woman’s head in a toilet and giving her a “deathly swirly.”
Kim Mahoney, who with her husband is considered the final Foxconn holdout for not selling their property, said she has made four offers to sell. Village staff has never allowed the Village Board to vote on those proposals.
