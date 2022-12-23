RTG schedules auditions for 'The Tin Woman'

RACINE — Auditions for the Racine Theatre Guild’s (RTG) production of “The Tin Woman” will take place at 7 p.m. Monday and Tuesday, Jan. 9-10, at RTG, 2519 Northwestern Ave.

After receiving a heart transplant that was supposed to give Joy a new lease on life, she instead finds herself in a downward spiral. Plagued with guilt and uncertainty about her second chance, Joy wonders if she’ll ever be able to move forward. Meanwhile, Alice and Hank are mourning the loss of their son, Jack, whose heart was used to save Joy. When Joy decides to meet Jack’s family to find closure, their grief transforms as they finally face having to accept his death. Based on a true story, explore the power of human connection and what it means to be given new life.

Roles are available for four women, ages 20s to 70s, and two men, ages 20s to 70s. More information about role requirements can be found at racinetheatre.org/audition. Both actors and crew members will be required to be fully vaccinated to volunteer on productions. Actors will be asked to show proof of vaccination at auditions.

Director Douglas Instenes will hold auditions at RTG and they will consist of a cold reading of the script. Scripts may be checked out in advance from the box office with a $10 deposit.