RSO Summer Pops concert set Aug. 26 at Memorial Hall

From the Things to do in and around Racine County series
Corynn Latta

RACINE — The Racine Symphony Orchestra will present Summer Pops — Summer Swing at 7:30 p.m. Friday, Aug. 26, at Memorial Hall, 72 Seventh St. Doors open at 6 p.m.

This concert will feature vocalist Corynn Latta who will perform popular jazz standards by Duke Ellington, Glenn Miller, Count Basie, George Gershwin and more.

People can bring their own food or they can order from O & H. A cash bar is available.

Tickets range from $30 for balcony seating to $45 for table seating. Balcony seating for ages 13 to 18 cost $5 and there is no charge for ages 12 and younger. Call 262-636-9285 or go to racinesymphony.org.

