RSO Summer Pops concert: 'Dances'

RACINE — The Racine Symphony Orchestra will begin its 91st season with a Summer Pops series. Concerts will be held at 7:30 p.m. at Memorial Hall, 72 Seventh St.

A concert entitled “Dances” will be held on Friday, June 24. This concert is described as passion movement music filled with tangos, other dances and features bayan (accordion) virtuoso Stas Venglevski. He has toured extensively throughout the world, including numerous performances with Doc Severinsen, Steve Allen and Garrison Keillor.

A "Summer Swing" concert will be held on Friday, Aug. 26. The Big Band jazz music of Duke Ellington, Glenn Miller, Count Basie and more will be highlighted. Corynn Latta will sing standards from this era.

Doors open at 6 p.m. People may bring their own food or order from O & H. A cash bar is available.

Tickets range from $30-$50. Go to racinesymphony.org or call 262-636-9285.

