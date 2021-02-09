RSO schedules live stream concert Feb. 27

RACINE — The Racine Symphony Orchestra will offer a live stream performance of its Winter Masterworks Concert at 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 27, on the RSO YouTube channel.
This free performance includes Władysław Żeleński‘s "Piano Quartet in C Minor" and Johannes Brahms' "Piano Quartet No. 2 in A Major, Op. 26," both featuring Maestro Pasquale Laurino leading a chamber ensemble of select musicians and guest artist John Komasa on piano.
The featured soloist is Joshua Zajac, 2020 artist-in-residence, performing Haydn's "Cello Concerto in C Major" with a small ensemble of RSO musicians. This performance will be streamed live from Bedford Hall on the UW-Parkside campus.
A pre-concert conversation will be available at 6:30 p.m. where Laurino and Komasa discuss various compositional aspects and themes of the Żeleński as the RSO continues its celebration of Polish cultural heritage.
The conversation and performance can be viewed at youtube.com/racinesymphony.
