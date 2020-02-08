RSO receives grant for fall programs

RACINE — The Racine Symphony Orchestra received a grant from the National Endowment for the Arts’ Challenge America program in support of its 2020 fall programming.

Specifically, this grant will support two concerts with the 2020 Artist-in-Residence, Joshua Zajac, Nov. 7. Zajac is a cellist with strong ties to the Chicago area and an eclectic musical background.

The first concert will be a Masterworks Concert at UW-Parkside’s Bedford Concert Hall. The second concert will be a free, less formal event held at Knapp Elementary School. While children are welcome at all RSO concerts, the concert at Knapp Elementary is designed with families in mind.

For more information, go to racinesymphony.org or call 262-636-9285.

