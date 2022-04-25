RSO presents 90th anniversary concert

RACINE — The Racine Symphony Orchestra will end its 90th season with a finale concert titled "The Fantastic Symphony." It will be held at 7:30 p.m. Saturday, May 14, at Memorial Hall, 72 Seventh St.

Guest artist is pianist David Fung of Australia, whose performances have been described as “ravishing and simply gorgeous” in the Washington Post.

This concert will feature "Symphonie Fantastique" by Hector Berlioz, a response to unrequited love and a virtuosic showcase for the RSO. In addition, the RSO will perform Tchaikovsky’s first piano concerto, a quintessential Romantic-era work.

Tickets cost $35 to $100. There is no charge for students ages 18 and younger for general admission. Go to racinesymphony.org or call 262-636-9285.

