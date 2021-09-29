RSO Masterworks concert set Oct. 30

RACINE — The Racine Symphony Orchestra concert on Saturday, Oct. 30, is a Masterworks program conducted by artistic director Pasquale Laurino and features this season's artist-in-residence, violinist Erica Carpenedo. It will take place at 7:30 p.m. at the Racine Theatre Guild, 2519 Northwestern Ave.

"A Night in Venice" will showcase music of the Italian Baroque, which includes works by Vivaldi, Albinoni, and Corelli, and other composers that have connections to Venice. Carpenedo grew up in Venice, so she will bring a special credibility to the performance. Alexander Mandl, RSO concertmaster, will also be featured with Carpenedo in a double violin concerto by Vivaldi.

This is music that is very accessible and easy to listen to for even the most casual classical music listener. That does not mean this is lightweight material. Far from it. Baroque composers were sophisticated artists who understood how to emotionally move and excite audiences.

In addition, there is a private, post-concert reception where Laurino, Carpenedo and Mandl will be in attendance. Wine and appetizers will be served. The artist reception ticket is $25.

Tickets cost $30. Go to racinesymphony.org or call 262-636-9285.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0