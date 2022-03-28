 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

RSO Masterworks concert features Ashley Springer

  • 0
Ashley Springer

Ashley Springer playing her violin.

RACINE — The Racine Symphony Orchestra's Spring Masterworks concert, “Remembrance,” will include the debut solo performance by Ashley Springer, Young Artists Competition winner. The concert takes place at 3 p.m. Sunday, April 10, at Memorial Hall, 72 Seventh St.

The central work of this program is Gabriel Faure’s "Requiem." It is arguably the single most emotionally cathartic work in the history of music. Accompanied by the University of Wisconsin-Parkside’s choirs, the Racine Symphony Orchestra dedicates this concert to all who should be remembered and for all of us who need to remember. Faure’s "Cantique de Jean Racine" will also be featured.

Tickets cost $30. There is no charge for students 18 and younger. Call 262-636-9285 or go to racinesymphony.org.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News