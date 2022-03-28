RSO Masterworks concert features Ashley Springer

RACINE — The Racine Symphony Orchestra's Spring Masterworks concert, “Remembrance,” will include the debut solo performance by Ashley Springer, Young Artists Competition winner. The concert takes place at 3 p.m. Sunday, April 10, at Memorial Hall, 72 Seventh St.
The central work of this program is Gabriel Faure’s "Requiem." It is arguably the single most emotionally cathartic work in the history of music. Accompanied by the University of Wisconsin-Parkside’s choirs, the Racine Symphony Orchestra dedicates this concert to all who should be remembered and for all of us who need to remember. Faure’s "Cantique de Jean Racine" will also be featured.
Tickets cost $30. There is no charge for students 18 and younger. Call 262-636-9285 or go to racinesymphony.org.