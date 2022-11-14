 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

RSO Holiday Pops concert set Dec. 2

From the Things to do in and around Racine County series
  • 0

RACINE — The Racine Symphony Orchestra's annual Holiday Pops concert singalong will be held at 7:30 p.m. Friday, Dec. 2, at Memorial Hall, 72 Seventh St.

The RSO will perform rousing holiday choral works and singalongs. Guest vocalist is William Toney who is described as a "big personality with a voice to match."

Tickets cost $35 to $100; go to racinesymphony.org or call 262-636-9285. For general admission, tickets for students ages 13 to 18 cost $5. There is no charge ages 12 and younger. A meal option is available on the website.

William Toney

Toney
0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Racine County medical examiner steps down

Racine County medical examiner steps down

Racine County's medical examiner, Michael Payne, has vacated his position after nearly 10 years on the job. County officials are providing few details about what happened.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News