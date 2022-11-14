RSO Holiday Pops concert set Dec. 2

RACINE — The Racine Symphony Orchestra's annual Holiday Pops concert singalong will be held at 7:30 p.m. Friday, Dec. 2, at Memorial Hall, 72 Seventh St.
The RSO will perform rousing holiday choral works and singalongs. Guest vocalist is William Toney who is described as a "big personality with a voice to match."
Tickets cost $35 to $100; go to racinesymphony.org or call 262-636-9285. For general admission, tickets for students ages 13 to 18 cost $5. There is no charge ages 12 and younger. A meal option is available on the website.