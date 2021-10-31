RSO Holiday Pops concert Dec. 3 at Memorial Hall

RACINE — The Racine Symphony Orchestra Holiday Pops concert will be held at 7:30 p.m. Friday, Dec. 3, at Memorial Hall, 72 Seventh St. Doors open at 6:30 p.m.

Maestro Pasquale Laurino will lead the orchestra in a program of holiday favorites in time to kickoff the winter holiday season. The orchestra will welcome guest vocalist, mezzo-soprano Colleen Brooks. Concert repertoire highlights are "Sleigh Ride" by Leroy Anderson, "A Charlie Brown Christmas" by Vince Guaraldi and "The Skater’s Waltz" by Émile Waldteufel.

Dinner will be available for purchase as well as full bar service.

Tickets range from $30 to $45. Table seats are also available. There is no charge for students 18 and younger in the general admission area. For tickets, go to racinesymphony.org or call 262-636-9285.

