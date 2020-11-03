 Skip to main content
RSO artist-in-resident to perform free virtual concert
RSO artist-in-resident to perform free virtual concert

RACINE — A free community performance by cellist Joshua Zajac, Racine Symphony Orchestra 2020 artist-in-residence, will be held at noon Tuesday, Nov. 17, virtually on the RSO YouTube Channel.

Zajac began cello in his elementary school in Downers Grove, Ill. He was preceded by his older brother at the same instrument, receiving the cello with great excitement and anticipation. Zajac obtained his bachelor's and master’s degree from the Cleveland Institute of Music.

In Chicago, Zajac established his career as a private teacher. He amassed a studio of young students while frequenting to Downtown Chicago for various projects of playing progressive styles of music with a string quartet and guitar duo. Programs like MusicNow with the Chicago Symphony and Contempo at the University of Chicago kept Zajac engaged in performing chamber music at the highest level within the modern scene. His highlights include attending the Tangelwood Festival as a scholarship fellow, and performing Don Quixote as soloist with the Civic Orchestra of Chicago, a yearlong project provisioned with personal tutelage by Yo Yo Ma.

