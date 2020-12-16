RPD to ban chokeholds: Concerns raised about amount of community engagement

RACINE — The Racine Police Department does not train its officers to use the controversial chokehold technique.

It's a use of force has continued taking on scrutiny since the July 2014 death of Eric Garner in New York City, which was ruled a homicide even though officers never faced criminal charges, and the April killing of Joel Acevedo by off-duty Milwaukee Police Officer Michael Mattioli.

While such techniques are not taught and are functionally prohibited within the Police Department, the prohibition is not explicitly included in the Police Department’s policy manuals.

Chokeholds will soon be banned, however, following the Tuesday publishing of the City of Racine Police Reform Report, which was the result of the Mayor's Task Force on Police Reform that was formed in June.

That report called for Racine to implement each of the measures included in #8CantWait, a campaign touted by former Preisdent Barack Obama "to bring immediate change to police departments" through the changing of use of force policies. One of the eight tenets of the campaign is banning chokeholds.