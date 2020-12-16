RPD to ban chokeholds: Concerns raised about amount of community engagement

RACINE — The Racine Police Department does not train its officers to use the controversial chokehold technique.
It's a use of force has continued taking on scrutiny since the July 2014 death of Eric Garner in New York City, which was ruled a homicide even though officers never faced criminal charges, and the April killing of Joel Acevedo by off-duty Milwaukee Police Officer Michael Mattioli.
While such techniques are not taught and are functionally prohibited within the Police Department, the prohibition is not explicitly included in the Police Department’s policy manuals.
Chokeholds will soon be banned, however, following the Tuesday publishing of the City of Racine Police Reform Report, which was the result of the Mayor's Task Force on Police Reform that was formed in June.
That report called for Racine to implement each of the measures included in #8CantWait, a campaign touted by former Preisdent Barack Obama "to bring immediate change to police departments" through the changing of use of force policies. One of the eight tenets of the campaign is banning chokeholds.
However, in an interview, Wisconsin Professional Police Association Executive Director Jim Palmer cautioned against blanket bans on certain actions, such as chokeholds. Although he said the WPPA supports disallowing chokeholds and strangleholds, he said there should be a caveat that allows officers to still use such actions when their lives are clearly in danger.
Palmer also said that no Wisconsin law enforcement agencies even train in chokeholds, although he said the WPPA continues to support disallowing the practice.
“Chokeholds and strangleholds, they are not taught in Wisconsin’s law enforcement curriculum," Palmer said. “Deadly force is always a last resort."
Community engagement
Payne and Frazier Consultants worked with the Mayor’s Task Force on Police Reform to facilitate engagement with the community.
Over a 90-day period, the Task Force held six virtual livestream meetings and distributed a community-wide police reform survey, in both English and Spanish, which generated 1200 responses.
Mayor Cory Mason said at one meeting held over Zoom, more than 100 people attended who were then divided into smaller breakout sessions, in order to have conversations about people’s perceptions about policing.
Ultimately, 225 members of the community participated in the community conversations — in addition to the 1,200 who took the surveys.
Enough outreach?
However, Alderman Henry Perez questioned the level of engagement, which he intimated was low.
He noted that, in a community with 80,000 people, just 1,300 completed the survey.
“Is that a good goal?” Perez asked.
Mason responded: “I think it’s a huge success.” The mayor pointed out that more than 1,400 people participated in the online surveys amid a pandemic. “Generally, if you can get a couple of hundred to participate in a process that’s pretty exciting,” Mason responded.
“Look at the number of comments and diversity of comments made from people from all different backgrounds and across the political spectrum,” he added. “This was a robust and well-informed community conversation.”
On an additional question from Perez, Mason explained the council would not be voting on the report because most of the recommendations that were made were already addressed during the budget process.
