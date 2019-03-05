Kansas City Royals catcher Salvador Perez is headed for Tommy John surgery and out for the season. New York Yankees ace Luis Severino is shut down, too — at least through opening day.
Hours after Severino stopped warming up in the bullpen because of an inflamed right shoulder, the Royals announced more damaging news Tuesday: Perez would have surgery to repair a torn ligament in his right elbow, keeping the six-time All-Star off the field for the entire year.
Perez hurt the elbow during a workout last week and said over the weekend that he was harboring a slim hope that he might be able to play through it. Instead, he is expected to undergo surgery on Wednesday.
“There was nothing that can prepare us for this. There was no information we had that led us this direction,” Royals general manager Dayton Moore said. “Salvy was having no issues. He’s asymptomatic. He has wear and tear, just like any 28-year-old catcher who’s been squatting and catching since he was 12 years old. There was no warning sign or anything like that.”
Perez hit just .235 last season, but he had 27 homers and drove in 80 runs while providing a solid and calming presence behind the plate. The MVP of the 2015 World Series, Perez was being counted upon to help the rebuilding Royals take the steps necessary to return to the playoffs, particularly when it came to their young but promising starting rotation.
Now, Cam Gallagher and Meibrys Viloria are expected to share time behind the plate.
The Yankees will rework their rotation while Severino recovers. He was loosening up for his first spring training start when he felt something wrong when he threw his first slider. He won’t throw for two weeks, manager Aaron Boone said after a 5-1 win over Atlanta.
“Obviously, anytime a starting pitcher and a guy like Sevie walks off while he’s warming up to start a game, you always get worried and concerned about that,” Boone said. “But it sounds like the shoulder is pretty clean, it’s just the inflammation issue. So if that’s the case, then hopefully two weeks is something that will do the trick, then he can start ramping back up with his throwing program, but we’ll re-evaluate it also at the same time.”
The Yankees open at home on March 28 against Baltimore.
Masahiro Tanaka, James Paxton, CC Sabathia and J.A. Happ are also projected to be in the Yankees’ rotation.
Luis Cessa, Jonathan Loaisiga and Domingo German are possible short-term replacements for Severino.
Dallas Keuchel and Gio Gonzalez remain available as free agents.
Severino agreed to a $40 million, four-year contract before this season.
The 25-year old right-hander is a two-time All-Star. He went 19-8 with a 3.39 ERA last year.
ROSTER EXPANSION: Major League Baseball and the players’ union are near an agreement to expand active rosters by one to 26 starting in 2020 as part of a deal that would include a commitment to discuss larger economic issues after opening day this year.
As part of the deal, the active limit from Sept. 1 to the end of the season would be lowered from 40 to 28 beginning next year, people familiar with the negotiations told The Associated Press. The people spoke on condition of anonymity because the agreement had not yet been finalized.
A limitation on September call-ups would end parades of relief pitchers that cause some games to stretch on.
There would be a maximum of 13 pitchers for most of the season and 14 from Sept. 1 on, the people said. The minimum roster size would increase from 24 to 25.
The new 26-player maximum also would apply to the postseason.
REDS: Sonny Gray appeared to blame the Yankees for his rough 1½ seasons in the Bronx, saying the organization pushed him to throw a slider far more often than he wanted to.
Gray, whom the Yankees traded for in 2017 and dealt this offseason to Cincinnati after going 15-16 with a 4.51 ERA, indicated to The Athletic that the organization tried to make him something he was not.
“They love sliders,” he said in a story posted Tuesday. “Sliders are a great pitch. The numbers say slider is a good pitch, but you might not realize how many (expletive) counts you’re getting in while throwing all those sliders. They wanted me to be (Masahiro) Tanaka and I’m way different from him.”
BL:UE JAYS: Pitcher Clay Buchholz and Toronto have finalized a $3 million, one-year contract.
The 34-year-old right-hander is expected to join a starting rotation that includes Marcus Stroman and Aaron Sanchez.
Buchholz can earn $2.25 million in performance bonuses for innings: $125,000 each for 120 and 130; $250,000 apiece for 140, 150, 160 and 170, and $500,000 each for 180 and 190. He also can earn $500,000 for relief appearances: $50,000 each for 50 and 55, and $100,000 apiece for 60, 65, 70 and 75.
Buchholz signed with Kansas City late in spring training last year, was released on May 1 and signed with Arizona three days later. He made his first big league appearance on May 20 and was 7-2 with a 2.01 ERA in 16 starts and 98 1/3 innings.
He strained the flexor tendon in his right elbow while warming up at Colorado on Sept. 13 and did not pitch again.
A two-time All-Star, Buchholz is 84-64 with a 4.78 ERA in 12 big league seasons for Boston (2007-16), Philadelphia (2017) and the Diamondbacks. He pitched a no-hitter against Baltimore in his second major league start.
BREWERS 1, ROCKIES 0: Corbin Burnes gave up three hits and fanned four in a three-inning start for Milwaukee.
Colorado starter Chad Bettis worked 2⅔ shutout innings and struck out four.
ANGELS 9, CUBS 2: Mike Trout hit a three-run homer and Kole Calhoun also homered for Los Angeles.
Addison Russell hit two doubles for Chicago. Willson Contreras also doubled, and circled the bases when Trout kicked the ball in center field while trying to pick it up, sending it rolling along the warning track toward right.
INDIANS 11, WHITE SOX (SS) 0: Leonys Martin hit his second home run of the spring and Carlos Santana hit his third for Cleveland. Adam Plutko gave up one hit over 3 2/3 innings in the start.
PADRES (SS) 7, WHITE SOX (SS) 4: Eloy Jimenez hit a two-run homer for Chicago. Michael Gettys had two doubles for San Diego.
