Roy P. Wright, 1400 block of Oakes Rd., Mount Pleasant, use of a computer to facilitate a child sex crime, exposing genitals, second degree sexual assault of a child under 16 years of age, sexual exploitation of a child, causing a child (less than 13 years of age) to view/listen to sexual activity, repeated sexual assault of a child.
