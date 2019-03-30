RACINE — The Racine Founder’s Rotary Club is offering five $2,000 one-year college scholarships to students graduating from Racine high schools. The Scholarship Committee will be awarding scholarships to students who score the highest in the following categories:

  • Active involvement in school and community activities
  • Significant Academic improvement through their four years in high school
  • Have overcome adversity in their life
  • Quality and the message of their essay — “Service Above Self”
  • One letter of recommendation from a counselor
  • One letter of recommendation from a community leader

This scholarship is designed to be unique among scholarships. The Dennis Barry Strive Scholarship is intended for students who began their high school career with grades that did not reflect their potential but by their senior year have shown significant improvement in their academic ability as well as active involvement in school and community activities.

High school students who are interested in applying for the scholarship may contact their high school counselor for an application. For additional information, contact John Busey at jbusey@sbcglobal.net.

Scholarship applications must be postmarked no later than April 30, 2019 for consideration.

Scholarship checks will be mailed to the recipients in the name of their college/university in two equal payments. The second payment will be credited on the condition that the student earned a 2.0 GPA or higher during the fall 2019 semester and has proven they are enrolled for the spring 2020 semester. More information is available at http://portal.clubrunner.ca/7866.

