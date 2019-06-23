On a race car driver's list of nice problems to have, Alexander Rossi's biggest issue Sunday ranks pretty high. During a dominant drive at Road America, Rossi had to keep focused with nobody in his rearview mirrors.
Rossi took the lead in the first turn of the first lap, and then drove away from the rest of the field to win the IndyCar race at the 4.014-mile road course at Elkhart Lake in central Wisconsin.
"You're pushing every lap, regardless of the gap, right?" Rossi said. "You've got to stay in that mindset and in the zone."
Rossi led 54 of 55 laps, only relinquishing the lead when he made pit stops, and finished more than 28 seconds ahead of Will Power. Josef Newgarden finished third, followed by Graham Rahal and Scott Dixon.
"I actually never saw Alex," Power said. "I felt like I was running my own race."
Rossi has another nice problem on the horizon: He has to decide where he wants to drive next year. He's in a contract year at Andretti Autosport, making him the most coveted free agent in IndyCar for next season. Andretti wants him back, but he's expected to have options. Rossi didn't want to talk about his contract situation after the race, saying at one point, "It's in God's hands."
Team Penske drivers Newgarden and Power, however, didn't pass on an opportunity to lobby for having him as a teammate.
"That'd be cool," said Newgarden, who has a seven-point lead over Rossi in the championship standings.
Added Power: "As long as he's not replacing me."
Giving Rossi a car this dominant certainly doesn't hurt Andretti's case for him to stay.
"This is probably one of the best race cars I've ever had," Rossi said.
It was the second win of the season and seventh career victory for Rossi, who also won at Long Beach earlier this year. Rossi also has three second-place finishes this year, a source of some disappointment.
"We don't show up to finish second, right?" Rossi said.
Rossi started the race on the front row, next to pole-sitter Colton Herta. He passed Herta right after the green flag dropped, and quickly built a big lead.
Rossi's biggest challenge all afternoon might have come from the racetrack itself. With Rossi leading by nearly 20 seconds just past the race's midway point, a large chunk of the track's pavement broke free. The chunk was close enough to the racing line to potentially force officials to issue a caution flag, which would have bunched up the field and wiped out Rossi's lead, but they chose not to.
"We're not on an oval, so there's no safety concern with debris being offline," Rossi said. "It was a non-issue and I think that's how it should have been called."
The drivers trailing Rossi weren't necessarily lobbying for a caution.
"It was off-line enough that I don't think anyone was complaining too bad about it," Newgarden said.
Joked Power: "We should have been."
Rain was forecast for Sunday's race, another potential equalizer, but it stayed dry until a downpour just after the race ended.
"Rain would have been the only thing that might have helped us today," Power said.
NASCAR: Martin Truex Jr. and Kyle Busch have managed to keep their long-standing rivalry quite friendly during their first season as teammates at Joe Gibbs Racing.
It's a bit easier for Truex to be a gracious winner — and for Busch to be somewhat content with second place — when their two Toyotas are blowing away the rest of the NASCAR Cup Series field by a full 31 seconds, as they did on a dominant Sunday in wine country at Sonoma, Calif.
Truex won on the hilly road course at Sonoma Raceway for the second straight year and the third time in his career, comfortably holding off Busch for JGR's 10th victory of the season.
Truex won for the fourth time in the last eight points-paying races, earning his 23rd career victory overall. Busch also has four wins this season, putting the two veteran drivers in position for a long summer of friendly competition.
"We race as hard as we can possibly race on the race track, and we respect each other off it," Truex said. "That works out pretty good."
Although Busch is a vicious competitor, he had perspective on this result after failing to find a way to make a late push past Truex. Their careers have intersected regularly since 2004, when Truex held off Busch to win the Busch Series championship.
"It (stinks) to finish second to a teammate, but it is good for the company," said Busch, who has four top-five finishes in the last five years at Sonoma. "Overall, Martin is really good here. I'm just pumped that I actually ran good."
Ryan Blaney was a distant third, more than 33 seconds behind Truex. Matt DiBenedetto finished a career-best fourth, and JGR's Denny Hamlin was fifth. Erik Jones, JGR's fourth driver, came in eighth.
Truex and Busch finished 1-2 for the seventh time in their careers, and they were the class of the final stage in a caution-free race. While JGR isn't overwhelming its foes in the points standings, it hopes to build on its strong Northern California performance into the summer.
"What a season we've turned this into," said Truex, who has won with three different team owners at Sonoma. "This group, man, they're unbelievable. Hopefully we can keep it going."
FORMULA ONE: Lewis Hamilton needed only a few seconds to take control of the French Grand Prix.
Once he accelerated away from pole position, leaving Mercedes teammate Valtteri Bottas trailing, Hamilton was not challenged over 53 laps at Le Castellet, France.
His fourth straight win, sixth overall this season, and 79th of his career looked easy as he finished 18 seconds ahead of Bottas and 19 seconds ahead of Ferrari's Charles Leclerc.
It moved Hamilton 36 points ahead of Bottas and a massive 76 points clear of Ferrari's Sebastian Vettel in a quest for a sixth title which is looking increasingly likely for the British driver. It remains a highly unlikely feat but, if Hamilton wins the remaining 13 races this season, he will break Michael Schumacher's record of 91 F1 wins.
