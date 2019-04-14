Alexander Rossi weaved his scooter through a horde of pedestrians and deftly maneuvered around the sun-drenched fans still partying in the streets of Long Beach.
Then Rossi suddenly stopped, kicked his leg away from the bike, and fiddled with a switch. His scooter nearly ran out of gas.
It was the only wrong move Rossi made Sunday.
The American conquered Long Beach for the second consecutive year and added his name to a short list of motorsports stars as multiple winners of the second-most prestigious race on the IndyCar schedule. Rossi became just the eighth driver to win more than once on the temporary street course through the picturesque downtown.
The others? Mario Andretti, Al Unser Jr., Alex Zanardi, Paul Tracy, Sebastien Bourdais, Will Power and Mike Conway.
“This is a special one,” said Rossi, winner of the 100th running of the Indianapolis 500 as a rookie in 2016.
His effort was nearly perfect and dedicated to his grandfather, Donald Russell, who died Saturday. Rossi only learned of his passing hours before the start of the race.
“He was someone I looked up to a lot and we had this thing called ‘The Straight Arrow Club’ which he taught me as a young kid not to do anything stupid, just keep the arrow straight,” Rossi said. “I guess I’m the head of that club now.”
Rossi won the Acura Grand Prix of Long Beach from the pole, same as last year, and had the field covered very early. His margin of victory over Josef Newgarden was more than 20 seconds and the 200th victory for Andretti Autosport across all series.
Rossi was the first driver to win consecutive races at Long Beach since Bourdais won three straight from 2005 to 2007.
Seven drivers won the last seven years, which didn’t bode well for Rossi’s chances at a repeat. But his Honda-powered Andretti entry was far and above the class of the field and he only relinquished the lead while on pit road.
Newgarden for Team Penske finished 20.2359 seconds behind with a Chevrolet. Graham Rahal was third across the finish line —25.4589 seconds behind Rossi— but lost the podium finish because IndyCar accused him of blocking Scott Dixon on the final lap.
Dixon, of Chip Ganassi Racing, was moved to third and Rahal finished fourth for Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing.
“I am not, like, upset about it,” Rahal said. “Did I block? Yes. I blocked. You are allowed to make a move in this series. That’s allowed. I played the rules as I see them fit.”
But after watching a replay, Rahal was convinced he did nothing wrong and IndyCar is inconsistent in how it calls blocking.
His father, team owner Bobby Rahal, went to lobby the case to IndyCar with no luck.
FORMULA ONE: Mercedes has gone 1-2, 1-2, 1-2 in the first three races of the new Formula One season, a great start for the sport’s dominating team.
Lewis Hamilton and teammate Valtteri Bottas completed their third straight double in Sunday’s Chinese Grand Prix at Shanghai. That kind of start has not happened since 1992 when Nigel Mansell and Riccardo Patrese went 1-2 in the first three races.
“As a team, we didn’t expect to have three 1-2s,” Hamilton said. He acknowledged there’s been some luck involved, particularly two weeks ago in Bahrain when Ferrari’s Charles Leclerc should have won, but was undone by late engine trouble.
“I think we’re over-delivering a little bit at the moment,” Hamilton said.
Sunday’s race turned out to be over in the first 30 seconds.
Second on the grid, Hamilton beat pole-sitter Bottas to the first turn and then led for the entire 56 laps. It was Hamilton’s sixth victory on the Shanghai circuit. It was also the five-time and defending champion’s 75th career victory, which moved him into the lead in the overall standings after three races.
The next is in two weeks in Baku, Azerbaijan.
Sebastian Vettel of Ferrari was third ahead of Red Bull’s Max Verstappen and Leclerc.
