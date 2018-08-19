Alexander Rossi was as worried as the rest of the IndyCar field when a violent wreck shot Robert Wickens’ car airborne, ripped up the catchfence and left the tub of the rookie’s Honda toppled on the asphalt.
The crash at Pocono Raceway in Long Pond, Pa., was the latest grim reminder how drivers in open-wheel racing put their lives on the line.
“It’s part of our job, right? You’ve got to compartmentalize,” Rossi said. “You’ve got to accept it and deal with that emotion after the race.”
Wickens was airlifted to a hospital with what IndyCar called “orthopedic injuries” and the race was stopped for nearly two hours to repair 80-feet of fence and leave at least one driver grumbling about safety.
Once the race restarted, Rossi got rolling.
Rossi dominated Sunday at Pocono and led 180 of 200 laps to win his second straight race and third of the season, slicing into Scott Dixon’s grip on the championship lead with three races left in the season.
Dixon finished third and his points lead over Rossi dipped to just 29 points, as neither driver can afford much of a slip up in the title hunt.
“We’ve been a bit blah. They’ve been excelling,” Dixon said
Rossi, the 2016 Indianapolis 500 champion, ended Will Power’s bid to win three straight Pocono races. Power made a hard charge down the stretch and finished second to keep his bid for a second career IndyCar title in sight.
Rossi also won for Andretti Autosport on the streets of Long Beach in April and the Mid-Ohio road course three weeks ago.
But the championship race was tinged with worry over the 29-year-old Wickens, a driver on the rise in his first season with Schmidt Peterson Motorsports
Wickens was attempting to pass Ryan Hunter-Reay when the two cars slightly touched just six laps into the race. That caused Hunter-Reay’s car to careen into the wall and Wickens’ car was pulled along for the ride. Once Wickens’ car soared over Hunter-Reay’s and hit the fence, it spun round and round like a top. The fencing was shredded and Wickens’ car reduced to just the tub, which came to a rest on the track along an interior wall.
Medical workers calmly attended to Wickens, and the Canadian was taken to an ambulance before he was transported to the helicopter. The impact of the wreck tore out about 80 feet of fence, damaged a few posts and stopped the race. After a nearly two-hour delay, the race resumed without another spate of aggressive driving — Graham Rahal tangled with Spencer Pigot as the field was brought to green — and ended without another caution.
Tennis
Novak Djokovic finally mastered the one tournament that’s eluded him, beating nemesis Roger Federer 6-4, 6-4 at Masion, Ohio for his first Western & Southern Open championship.
He got the better of a nostalgic rematch — they hadn’t played in two years because of injuries — and broke through in a tournament that Federer has won seven times, never losing a title match.
“Thank you for letting me win once in Cincinnati,” he told Federer as they stood on court for the trophy presentation.
After reaching the final five times and losing every time — three to Federer — Djokovic jumped and punched the air in celebration of his breakthrough. He’s the first to claim all nine ATP Masters 1000 events since the series started in 1990, something that had become his quest after so many close calls.
Gymnastics
Authorities say disgraced former sports doctor Larry Nassar has been transferred to another federal prison facility.
The Federal Bureau of Prisons website shows the former Michigan State University and USA Gymnastics doctor is at the Oklahoma Federal Transfer Center in Oklahoma City. He had been imprisoned in Tucson, Arizona.
Nassar’s attorneys said last month he was assaulted within hours of being placed in the general population at the Arizona federal prison.
Ralph Miller, a retired federal prisons worker who specialized in sex offender designations, tells The Detroit News the transfer is likely due to the assault.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.