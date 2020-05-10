Ross has saved lives with cool, quick reactions

“I really enjoy those situations,” she said. “You have to be quick on your feet, very calm and you’ve got to think fast. You’ve got to know what’s going on.”

Favorite nursing memory: “When I went to Nicaragua with Hope Without Borders. I went there with a group of students from Columbia College of Nursing. We set up several clinics during the week to see people from the surrounding area for medical treatment. The people that we met and helped were so happy and appreciative of everything. It made me appreciate everything we have here in the United States, and the advanced technology we use in health care.”

Favorite quote pertaining to her job: “’Be fearless in the pursuit of what sets your soul on fire,’ by Jennifer Lee. That quote was something I had on my desk throughout nursing school and I even put it on my graduation cap. Any time I had a bad day or questioned myself, that quote gave me strength and courage to persevere through the tough times.”

Favorite mentor: “I would consider my Aunt Cathy my main mentor. She is my mom’s sister and she is a nurse in Columbus, Ohio. In third grade, I actually wrote a paper about how I wanted to be a nurse like her when I grew up. Throughout my schooling, she would send me cards in the mail and wrote words of encouragement. She is an amazing nurse and I hope to be as amazing as her someday.”

