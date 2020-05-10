Ross has saved lives with cool, quick reactions

When Stephanie Ross has a phone conversation these days with her grandmother, Mary Jo Murphy, the words they exchange are particularly meaningful.
After all, Mary Jo wouldn’t be here today without the cool and composed efforts of Ross.
It was last July 16 when Stephanie drove with her mother, Peggy, to Canton, Ohio and visited her grandparents on the way to tour Cuyahoga National Park in Cleveland. During a conversation in the Murphy’s living room, Mary Jo’s head suddenly slumped backward while she was sitting on her reclining chair. It was later learned that she had been stricken with Torsades de pointes, an abnormal heart rhythm that can lead to sudden cardiac death.
It was a time to panic, but the 25-year-old Ross, a nurse in the Surgical Care Unit at Froedtert Hospital in Wauwatosa, was instead a model of calm efficiency. After calling for an ambulance and getting her grandfather, Stephanie started chest compressions while Peggy handled rescue breathing.
“She was cool and clammy and very sweaty and she wasn’t breathing,” Ross said.
While Ross and her mother were keeping Mary Jo alive, an ambulance arrived. Medical personnel shocked her heart twice in the living room and again once they got her into the ambulance. A true miracle was unfolding, the depth of which the Ross family would learn at the hospital.
“One of the doctors came out and said, ‘Which one of you is the nurse?’ “ Peggy Ross said. “Stephanie raised her hand and the doctor said, ‘I wanted to shake your hand. With your quick reactions and CPR, you just saved your grandmother’s life. She had one of the most difficult heart rhythms to recover from. It’s amazing that she is alive.’ “
Said Stephanie: “It was just a work of God that my mom and I were there. My mom and I were certified for CPR that year. It’s just kind of crazy.”
This is the kind of work Stephanie Ross was seemingly born to handle. The 2012 Case High School graduate went on to the Columbia College of Nursing in Glendale and now works 10- and 12-hour shifts at Froedtert.
One day she had been attending to a patient at Froedtert who had been stabbed when her quick reactions likely saved another life.
“His IV was bleeding, so I went and checked and one of the stab wounds was gushing blood,” she said. “I screamed for help and all these nurses came in to help me right away. His blood pressure got as low as 60 over 40.
“He didn’t actually lose consciousness, but the nurse practitioner from the trauma team said said that if we hadn’t come on time, he probably would have bled out.”
It seems that no situation is too big for Ross, a Sturtevant resident.
“I really enjoy those situations,” she said. “You have to be quick on your feet, very calm and you’ve got to think fast. You’ve got to know what’s going on.”
Favorite nursing memory: “When I went to Nicaragua with Hope Without Borders. I went there with a group of students from Columbia College of Nursing. We set up several clinics during the week to see people from the surrounding area for medical treatment. The people that we met and helped were so happy and appreciative of everything. It made me appreciate everything we have here in the United States, and the advanced technology we use in health care.”
Favorite quote pertaining to her job: “’Be fearless in the pursuit of what sets your soul on fire,’ by Jennifer Lee. That quote was something I had on my desk throughout nursing school and I even put it on my graduation cap. Any time I had a bad day or questioned myself, that quote gave me strength and courage to persevere through the tough times.”
Favorite mentor: “I would consider my Aunt Cathy my main mentor. She is my mom’s sister and she is a nurse in Columbus, Ohio. In third grade, I actually wrote a paper about how I wanted to be a nurse like her when I grew up. Throughout my schooling, she would send me cards in the mail and wrote words of encouragement. She is an amazing nurse and I hope to be as amazing as her someday.”
