A judge and prosecutors OK'd a Racine County Jail inmate being let out to be a pall bearer at his sister's funeral. But the Department of Corrections stepped in, keeping him behind bars instead of with his family to say goodbye.
Man killed by train in Burlington; deputies say he 'intentionally positioned' himself in train's path
Racine County Sheriff's deputies were dispatched to a report of a pedestrian that was struck by a Canadian National freight train at about 7:53 p.m. on Memorial Day in the 3000 block of South Honey Lake Road.
A second teen has been charged in the May 15 shooting death of Deveon D. Robbins, a 20-year-old father who was shot in the parking lot of Marathon gas station, 3024 Rapids Drive.
Assistant District Attorney Antoinette Rich successfully argued for the high bail on the grounds that the 16-year-old is associated with the NFL (Northside 4 Life) gang, has a criminal record and allegedly tried to abscond after the shooting.
Rich said the shooting at the Marathon gas station may have been retaliation for a shooting that occurred the week before. She described the defendant as an ex-felon with a “high risk of re-offending and/or failure to appear” in court.
RACINE — A man died Saturday morning inside the Racine County Jail, the Racine County Sheriff’s Office reported Tuesday afternoon.
A 17-year-old boy is being treated at Children's Hospital after being shot after 11 p.m. Monday near the intersection of Erie Street and Three Mile Road in Racine, the Racine Police Department is reporting.
'I'm going to shoot you and your kids' | Racine woman charged for allegedly pointing gun at another woman
A Racine woman allegedly pointed a loaded firearm at a woman, broke a window by throwing the gun through it and threatened the other woman's children.
Sheriff's Office: Caledonia man had 'large quantity of child pornography' and also drugs in his house
Some images contained children as young as 2-4 years old, authorities said.
When the pandemic hit, Greg Fischer decided to "go all in." That's when the U.S. Marine Corps veteran left a corporate job and started Burn Pit BBQ out of his home in Wind Point. #MilitaryAppreciationMonth
Instead of only having Gifford, Jerstad-Agerholm and Mitchell schools open, the district's two community schools serving mostly low-income families — Julian Thomas and Knapp elementary schools — and Park High School will also be open this summer.
Judge Maureen Martinez denied a defendant facing allegations of child sex assault a bond modification that would have ended his house arrest.