 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Roshon D Peterson
0 Comments

Roshon D Peterson

  • 0
Roshon Peterson

Roshon D Peterson, 3100 block of Pritchard Drive, Mount Pleasant, manufacture/deliver THC (less than or equal to 200 grams), delivery of schedule I or II narcotics, possession of a controlled substance, possession with intent to deliver/distribute/manufacture THC (less than or equal to 200 grams), maintaining a drug trafficking place.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News