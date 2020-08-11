Rosario's slam helps Twins beat Brewers 4-2 to end skid WEDS

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Racine's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up Become a Member

MILWAUKEE — Eddie Rosario and the Minnesota Twins needed one big hack to get back in the swing of things.

Rosario hit a grand slam in the third inning, Randy Dobnak turned in another solid outing and the Twins beat the Milwaukee Brewers 4-2 on Monday night to snap a four-game skid.

That slide matched the Twins' longest losing streak from last season during their run to an AL Central title. Minnesota's 2019 four-game skid covered the same dates (Aug. 6-9) as this year's slump.

"We were all waiting for that clutch hit," Rosario said. "Luckily I was able to connect tonight."

Rosario's shot erased an early 1-0 deficit and gave Dobnak and the Twins bullpen all the runs they needed.

Dobnak (3-1) allowed one run over five innings and retired his last eight batters to continue his hot start to the season. The right-hander has given up just two runs over 20 innings in his first four starts.

"I trust my stuff," Dobnak said. "Every time I go out there, I have 100% confidence in my stuff, to pitch to the best of my ability and give my team a chance to win."

Keston Hiura homered and Orlando Arcia hit an RBI double for the Brewers.