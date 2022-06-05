 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Root River REC open for rentals

From the Things to do in and around Racine County series
  • 0
Family canoe

A family goes on a canoe ride. The Root River Environmental Education Community Center starts renting canoes and kayaks on June 4.

RACINE — The Root River Environmental Education Community Center, 1301 Sixth St., is open for public kayak and canoe rentals. They are available from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturdays and Sundays, with the last boat departing at 3 p.m.

Rental prices are:

  • Single kayaks — $10/hour
  • Tandem kayaks — $15/hour
  • Canoes — $15/hour
  • Season passes — $50 for individual, $90 for family of four

Student discounts are available with a valid ID. Organizations and citizen groups may rent the facility during the week and at night for $25/hour or $75/hour with unlimited boating access. To make a reservation, email rec@uwp.edu or call 262-595-2912.

The REC is a partnership between the University of Wisconsin-Parkside and the City of Racine, with a mission to provide community members with opportunities to explore the Great Lakes and connected ecosystems through recreation, education, demonstration and research. Activities at the REC are coordinated by the College of Natural and Health Sciences at UW-Parkside.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News