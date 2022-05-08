 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Root River Paddle Challenge is May 14

CALEDONIA — The Root River Paddle Challenge is at 1:30 p.m. Saturday, May 14. The event starts at Linwood Park, 7430 5 Mile Road, and ends at Horlick Dam.

The Root River provides a diverse set of paddling conditions as it winds its way through Caledonia in Racine County. Depending upon water levels and sections paddled, participants can get everything from quiet lake paddling to fast rapids in an environment that ranges from scenic rural woodlands to parks and wetlands. The course is about 8 miles long and takes about 2.5 hours to complete.

The fee is $25. Go to TheRootRiver.com.

